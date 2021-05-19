Local Entrepreneurs Tipped On Cheap, Patient Capital

In short
The Country Director, Ascent Africa, Richard Mugera says opening up business to private equity investors is one of the easiest ways of lifting the company out of distress in the current business environment, when businesses are trying to recover.
Local Entrepreneurs Tipped On Cheap, Patient Capital19 May 2021, 12:14 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: long-term capital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.