Local Government Accountants Hesitant to Get Certified

According to Lawrence Semakula, they are going to work with local governments to try and entice their accounting officers to get certified Courtesy Photo

The Accountant General, Lawrence Semakula, says although the Accountant Act 2013 has been in force for the last eight years, local governments are still hiring uncertified accounting officers in disregard of the December 31st, 2019 ultimatum issued by his office.

 

