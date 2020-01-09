Local Government Accountants Hesitant to Get Certified

In short
The Accountant General, Lawrence Semakula, says although the Accountant Act 2013 has been in force for the last eight years, local governments are still hiring uncertified accounting officers in disregard of the December 31st, 2019 ultimatum issued by his office.
Local Government Accountants Hesitant to Get Certified9 Jan 2020, 13:10 Comments 203 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Education Updates
Courtesy Photo
According to Lawrence Semakula, they are going to work with local governments to try and entice their accounting officers to get certified
In short
Tagged with: Accountants Act 2013 Lawrence Semakula-Accountant General institute of certified public accountants of uganda (icpau)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.