In short
The Minister asked the local leaders to develop alternative plans of supplementing the funds they receive from government so as to extend social services to their communities.
Butime to Local Gov'ts- Find Alternative Sources of Funding31 Jul 2018, 21:16 Comments 148 Views Jinja, Uganda Local government Report
Hon. Tom Butime during the closure of the third local government conference at civil service college in Jinja district on Tuesday. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.