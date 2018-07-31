Wambuzi Reacheal
Butime to Local Gov'ts- Find Alternative Sources of Funding

31 Jul 2018 Jinja, Uganda Local government
Hon. Tom Butime during the closure of the third local government conference at civil service college in Jinja district on Tuesday. Wambuzi Reacheal

In short
The Minister asked the local leaders to develop alternative plans of supplementing the funds they receive from government so as to extend social services to their communities.

 

