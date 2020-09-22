Local Government Minister Clears Soroti City Boundary Contention

In short
On Monday, when Electoral Commission started nominations of Local Government leaders, the exercise delayed due to uncertainties in the electoral areas. Most of the candidates didn’t know where they belong and had to seek guidance from the Commission staff before submitting in their nomination forms.
Local Government Minister Clears Soroti City Boundary Contention22 Sep 2020, 18:58 Comments 103 Views Soroti, Uganda Local government Updates
