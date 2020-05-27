Local Government Ministry Intervenes in Nansana Municipal Council Woes

Nansana Muniipality councilors during the last week's council session which was declared null and void. They are slated to hold another such meeting tomorrow Thursday

In short

On Tuesday, Justinian Niwagaba the Commissioner for urban administration and Swizin Kinga Mugyena commissioner in- charge of local government development in the Ministry of Local Government met with the Speaker Kalungi Kasule and the Mayor Regina Bakitte to resolve the differences.