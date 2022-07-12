Local Gov’t Accounting Officers Fault System Errors for Delayed Budget Submission

In short
Obong also noted that PBS is giving a lot of challenges to accounting officers in the Local government, arguing that even when sometimes they are assisted by a team from Finance Ministry the system doesn’t respond swiftly.
Local Gov’t Accounting Officers Fault System Errors for Delayed Budget Submission12 Jul 2022, 19:41 Comments 93 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Media Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Delayed submission of budget estimates Gulu City Council
Mentioned: Amuru district local government Gulu City Council
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.