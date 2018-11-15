In short
Reagan Okumu requested the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga to ask the Auditor General John Muwanga to audit the association. Okumu said that this is irregular for funds to local governments to be channelled to a private association like ULGA.
Local Gov't Accounts Committee Wants ULGA Audited15 Nov 2018 Kampala, Uganda
