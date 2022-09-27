In short
Rusoke told MPs that her Ministry was in the final stages of having in place a regulation to facilitate sharing of assets between the new cities and mother districts.
In November last year, the Attorney General issued a circular requiring the mother districts to move their headquarters to alternative areas outside the city boundaries as well as relinquishing all other immovable assets to the new administrative units, to support their growth.
