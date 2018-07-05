Olive Nakatudde
Local Gov't Minister Rallies Voters to Participate in LC Polls

5 Jul 2018
Local Government Minister Tom Butime.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center today, Local Government Minister Tom Butime highlighted the importance of citizens participation in the Local Council elections stressing that this is to cure constitutional and administrative challenges the country has been facing at the grass roots.

 

