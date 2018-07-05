In short
Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center today, Local Government Minister Tom Butime highlighted the importance of citizens participation in the Local Council elections stressing that this is to cure constitutional and administrative challenges the country has been facing at the grass roots.
Local Gov't Minister Rallies Voters to Participate in LC Polls5 Jul 2018, 15:20 Comments 227 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
