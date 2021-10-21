In short
during a survey visit, a team from the local government ministry led by Geoffrey Ettedu, the National program coordinator for Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Program-(MATIP-2] rejected the proposed site.
Local Gov't Ministry Officials Reject Proposed Site for Constructing Kibaale Modern Market21 Oct 2021, 13:06 Comments 91 Views Kibaale, Uganda Local government Updates
