Ezekiel Ssekweyama
15:53

Local Gov't Ministry Rescinds Censure of Lwengo Service Commission

28 Oct 2022, 15:46 Comments 160 Views Lwengo, Uganda Local government Politics Updates

In short
In August, the district council, acting on the recommendation of the Executive Committee passed a vote of no confidence against the commission accusing members of corruption and gross misconduct.

 

