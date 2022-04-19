Local Gov’t Task Parliament to Amend Public Finance Management Act

In short
Dr. Wilson Sanya, the National Chairperson of UAAU, also the Mayor of Koboko Municipality observed that there can never be meaningful decentralization if the Local Governments do not have the capacity to identify, collect and manage their own finances.
Local Gov’t Task Parliament to Amend Public Finance Management Act19 Apr 2022, 19:22 Comments 164 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Public Finance Management Act, 2015 decentralization policy local government local revenues
Mentioned: Uganda Local Governments’ Association – ULGA Urban Authorities’ Association of Uganda – UAAU
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.