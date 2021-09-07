In short
Henry Kiberu the Bugigi LC I chairperson, says that the youths have declined to reveal the identities of their superiors or provide their contacts.
Local Leaders Accuse Unidentified Youths of Clearing Kifungwe Central Forest Reserve Top story7 Sep 2021, 12:01 Comments 135 Views Mukono, Uganda Environment Business and finance Local government Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Mpatta Local Leaders Bothered with Unidentified Youths Gangs Clearing Kifungwe Central Forest Reserve
Mentioned: Kifungwe Forest Reserve
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.