Lira Activist Accuses RPC of Aiding Crime

It is alleged that on June 12, during a discussion on Voice of Lango Radio, Adoko accused Ematu of using his official vehicle to transport thugs, and persons who deal in counterfeits and offering protection to wrong people. Adoko says he has overwhelming evidence pinning the RPC for aiding criminality.
Lira Activist Accuses RPC of Aiding Crime14 Jun 2018, 16:00 Comments 119 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Analysis
