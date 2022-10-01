In short
John Kamili, the Director Cipla Quality Chemicals company who moderated a session on "Security of Supply: Made in Africa for Africa" at the conference on Friday told journalists on the sidelines of the event that Research and Development (R&D) is an expensive undertaking and companies here have not yet reached the level where they can pump money in a ‘trial and error’ ventures without expecting a return.
Local Pharmaceutical Companies "Not Ready to Fund Medicines Research &Development"1 Oct 2022, 17:42 Comments 57 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.