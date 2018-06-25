Kabale Locals Defy Authorities on Sand Excavation Ban

In short
Alex Baingana, the Assistant Town Clerk for Southern Division in Kabale Municipality says that illegal sand extraction and brick making in swamps and along road reserves have remained a problem.
Kabale Locals Defy Authorities on Sand Excavation Ban25 Jun 2018, 21:40 Comments 142 Views Kabale, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
A road reserve where John Ahimbisibwe, was found making bricks Login to license this image from 1$.
