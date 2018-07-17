Christopher Tusiime
Residents Flee Homes Over Security Threats

Kabarole, Uganda
The mountainous area of Karangura sub county where about 30 fanmiles have migrated from in fear of 'war'. Christopher Tusiime

The Rwenzori Region Police Commander, Peter Nkulega wondered how a whole community would be thrown into panic because of rumors. He assured residents that their area is secure, adding that those who have fled their homes should return.

 

Tagged with: karangura sub county bukuku sub county insecurity rpc peter kulega

