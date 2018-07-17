Residents Flee Homes Over Security Threats

In short
The Rwenzori Region Police Commander, Peter Nkulega wondered how a whole community would be thrown into panic because of rumors. He assured residents that their area is secure, adding that those who have fled their homes should return.
Residents Flee Homes Over Security Threats17 Jul 2018, 21:11 Comments 109 Views Kabarole, Uganda Security Report
The mountainous area of Karangura sub county where about 30 fanmiles have migrated from in fear of 'war'. Login to license this image from 1$.
