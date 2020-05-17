Locals Turn Homes into Bars to Beat COVID-19 Restrictions

In short
Authorities say that after stopping people from gathering in bars as well as walking at night, bar owners have now shifted the business to their homes, where customers secretly converge to drink. Rukiga Resident District Commissioner Prikeria Muhindo says that many of these do not even observe physical distancing guidelines as outlined by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation.
Locals Turn Homes into Bars to Beat COVID-19 Restrictions17 May 2020, 16:08 Comments 141 Views Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: bars
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.