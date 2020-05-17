Samuel Amanya
Locals Turn Homes into Bars to Beat COVID-19 Restrictions

Prikeria Muhindo, Rukiga Resident District

Authorities say that after stopping people from gathering in bars as well as walking at night, bar owners have now shifted the business to their homes, where customers secretly converge to drink. Rukiga Resident District Commissioner Prikeria Muhindo says that many of these do not even observe physical distancing guidelines as outlined by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation.

 

