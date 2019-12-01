Locals Unhappy Over Poor Maintenance of Gulu Municipal Cemetery

In short
40 year old Vicky Aloyo whose homestead is less than 100 meters from the cemetery told URN in an interview that sometimes the corpses are brought and dumped at the cemetery without proper burial, something that causes foul smell.
Locals Unhappy Over Poor Maintenance of Gulu Municipal Cemetery1 Dec 2019, 17:40 Comments 68 Views Health Local government Northern Report
In short
Tagged with: locals raise alarm over poor maintenance of gulu municipal cemetery rubanga michael, the acting principal health inspector of gulu municipality
Mentioned: gulu municipal cemetery
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.