Lockdown Curtails Mediation of Land Disputes in Acholi

In short
At least 10 people have been killed in land related brawls since the beginning of the year across Pader, Gulu, Lamwo, Amuru, Agago, Kitgum, Nwoya and Omoro districts.
Lockdown Curtails Mediation of Land Disputes in Acholi17 May 2020, 12:04 Comments 132 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Crime Health Interview
A victim of the deadly land clashes from Palaro Sub County on drip water at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital
In short
Tagged with: backlog of land conflict cases grievous injuries infectious COVID-19 pandemic land conflicts sharp and lethal objects
Mentioned: Aswa River Region Police Binya parish of Odek Sub-County. Lukwor and Palara clans Omunyjubi village Patiko sub clan St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor West Acholi Cooperative Union
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.