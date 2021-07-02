Lockdown Delays Operation of Luwero High Court

In short
Jameson Karemani the Public Relations Officer of Judiciary says that the delay is due to the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown. He however noted that immediately after the lockdown is relaxed, the Judiciary will deploy a judge and start operations as other requirements are put in place.
Luwero Chief Magistrate Samuel Munobe introducing fellow magistrates to DCJ Richard Buteera on his visit to the Luwero Chief Magistrate Court recently
