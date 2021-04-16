In short
According to rehabilitation expert, Richard Muhangi of Recovery Solutions Treatment and Counseling Centre in Kampala, many teenagers are struggling with substance use in communities, homes and schools. He said that 53 per cent of admissions at the centre are persons aged between 17 and 22 who are addicted to substances.
Lockdown Exposed More Youths to Drug and Substance Abuse - Counselors
16 Apr 2021
Tagged with: drug abuse drug abuse among Ugandan teenagers
