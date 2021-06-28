Namugabi Eva
Lockdown: Food Requests Overwhelm LCs in City Slums Top story

28 Jun 2021, 14:48 Comments 254 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Updates
Robinah Nabanja,the newly appointed Prime Minister.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Darwin Ssebaduka, the LC I chairperson Kitamanyangamba village Kagugube Parish in Kampala central division, expressed fears that some of his voters might die of hunger before COVID-19 kills them if the government continues delaying the disbursement of the relief support.

 

