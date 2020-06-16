Lockdown Restrictions Escalate Malnutrition Cases in Manafwa District

In short
Dr Emma Gahima, the in-charge of Bugobero Health Center IV and Manafwa District Nutrition focal person says that the health facility has received an average of 5 cases of malnourished children aged between zero and five and people living with HIV/AIDS, in the weeks after the lockdown restrictions were eased.
Lockdown Restrictions Escalate Malnutrition Cases in Manafwa District16 Jun 2020, 18:27 Comments 142 Views Health Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.