Lockdown Takes Toll on Seasonal Grasshopper Business in Masaka

Nyendo Town which used to brings a whirlwind of activity in the season of grasshoppers is also having few numbers of venders.

In short

Abudul Kareem Kasujja, the Chairperson of Masaka Bassenene Dealers Association says that the COVID-19 lockdown has created a sharp fall in prices of grasshoppers due to low market demand, as millions of Ugandans are locked down in homes. Kasujja says despite incurring heavy costs in setting up the trapping sites, they are struggling to attract the sizeable market for their catch.