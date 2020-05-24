Christopher Kisekka
Lockdowns May Worsen Already Declining Learning Outcomes – Experts

24 May 2020, 11:23 Comments 189 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
Dr. Mary Goretti Nakabugo, the Manager of Uwezo Uganda at Twaweza Davidson Ndyabahika

In short
Dr Nakabugo says that even before the COVID-19 crisis, there were signs of an apparent decline in the achievement of learning outcomes among schools. The learners lacked foundation skills and the learning outcomes in literacy and numeracy remained low with little or no signs of improvement.

 

