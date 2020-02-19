In short
Several residents spent the better part of Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning picking the locusts for food. Some have since fried the locusts for eating.
Locust Invasion: Kitgum Residents Turn Dreaded Insects Into Food Top story19 Feb 2020, 18:28 Comments 337 Views Kitgum, Uganda Health Agriculture Northern Updates
Kutansia Anena 60, and her son display locusts they boiled for eating at their home in Gogo village, lukwar parish in kitgum district on wednesday. photo by julius ocungi
Tagged with: Desert locusts Labongo Akwang Sub county Local Defense Unit soldiers constipation food food shortage kitgum District Local Government
Mentioned: Beatrice Alanyo Christine Abalo Desert Locusts John Bosco Komakech Kutansia Anena Labongo Akwang Local Defense Unit Local Government Lukwar Parish kitgum District
