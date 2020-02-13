Locust Look Alike Insects Invade Luweero

In short
Sadik Aisha, a farmer in Gogonya A village explains that the insects were first spotted on Tuesday evening, which triggered panic that they could have been invaded by locusts. She explains that the insects eat green leaves on trees and food crops.
Locust Look Alike Insects Invade Luweero13 Feb 2020, 07:28 Comments 357 Views Luweero, Uganda Agriculture Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: damage of food crops insect
Mentioned: Locusts invasion
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.