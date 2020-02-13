Brian Luwaga
Locust Look Alike Insects Invade Luweero

The tree infested by the insects at Sadik Aisha garden

Sadik Aisha, a farmer in Gogonya A village explains that the insects were first spotted on Tuesday evening, which triggered panic that they could have been invaded by locusts. She explains that the insects eat green leaves on trees and food crops.

 

