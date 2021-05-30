Lodonga Minor Basilica Marks 60 Years of Existence

In short
Presiding over the celebrations, Rt. Rev. Sabino Ochan Odoki, the Bishop of Arua Diocese said the Basilica is a special gift from God for the diocese of Arua, Uganda and Africa as a whole. Bishop Sabino urged Christians to pray and uphold their faith in the Blessed Virgin Mary who intercedes for the universal church.
Lodonga Minor Basilica Marks 60 Years of Existence30 May 2021, 12:39 Comments 80 Views Yumbe, Uganda Religion Report
In short
