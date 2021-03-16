Kato Joseph
Lokech Pledges Support to Re-appointed IGP Okoth Ochola

16 Mar 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Gen Paul Lokech

Gen Lokech in his congratulatory message to Ochola whose new three year’s contract was approved by Parliament last week, said he is very glad that his boss has been awarded a new term in office. The congratulatory message has been posted on police website by Police Spokesperson CP Fred Enanga.

 

