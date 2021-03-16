Lokech Pledges Support to Re-appointed IGP Okoth Ochola

In short
Gen Lokech in his congratulatory message to Ochola whose new three year’s contract was approved by Parliament last week, said he is very glad that his boss has been awarded a new term in office. The congratulatory message has been posted on police website by Police Spokesperson CP Fred Enanga.
Lokech Pledges Support to Re-appointed IGP Okoth Ochola16 Mar 2021, 14:20 Comments 150 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Deputy IGP Paul Lokech
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.