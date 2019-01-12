Lokodo Suspends Pastor Ssempa from Pornography Control Committee

In short
Ethics and Integrity Minister, Fr. Simon Lokodo announced the suspension in a letter dated 18th December 2018. Fr. Lokodo told URN that Ssempas suspension was caused by his underperformance.
Lokodo Suspends Pastor Ssempa from Pornography Control Committee12 Jan 2019, 16:58 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Report
Pastor Martin Ssempa suspended from Pornography Committee Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.