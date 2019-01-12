Blanshe Musinguzi
17:04

Lokodo Suspends Pastor Ssempa from Pornography Control Committee

12 Jan 2019, 16:58 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Report
In short
Ethics and Integrity Minister, Fr. Simon Lokodo announced the suspension in a letter dated 18th December 2018. Fr. Lokodo told URN that Ssempas suspension was caused by his underperformance.

 

