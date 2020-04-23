Baker Batte
18:19

Long Distance Truck Drivers Puzzle Government

23 Apr 2020, 18:05 Comments 140 Views Health Misc Report
Gen Jeje Odongo

Gen Jeje Odongo

In short
Speaking to the media at the Uganda Media Centre today, Gen. Jeje Odongo, the minister in charge of Internal Affairs, said the government is considering a number of options to ensure that truck driver's that come into Uganda don’t transmit the virus.

 

Tagged with: Truck Drivers
Mentioned: general jeje odongo

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.