Long Dry Spell, Kenyan Market Push Tomato Prices Up

3 Apr 2021, 17:38 Comments 220 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates

Rose Namusisi, a businesswoman in Kalerwe dealing in tomatoes, onions, carrots and green pepper, says that the demand for tomatoes in Kenya and South Sudan has forced prices in Uganda to shoot up. Currently, a box of tomatoes costs between Shillings 380 000 – 420 000.

 

