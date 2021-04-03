In short
Rose Namusisi, a businesswoman in Kalerwe dealing in tomatoes, onions, carrots and green pepper, says that the demand for tomatoes in Kenya and South Sudan has forced prices in Uganda to shoot up. Currently, a box of tomatoes costs between Shillings 380 000 – 420 000.
Long Dry Spell, Kenyan Market Push Tomato Prices Up
