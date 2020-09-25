Long Wait for Buhweju Artisanal Miners as Mubende Counterparts Get Licenses

In short
In Mubende, artisanal miners evicted in 2017 have slowly been allowed to resume operations after the government agreed to grant licenses to organized groups. Their counterparts in Buhweju now say they do not know why their activities remain banned yet there is a lot of illegal mining and export of various minerals including gold and wolfram.
Long Wait for Buhweju Artisanal Miners as Mubende Counterparts Get Licenses25 Sep 2020, 05:17 Comments 102 Views Business and finance Updates
Mentioned: Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Global Rights Alert Uganda Association of Artisanal and Small-scale Miners, he Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MoED)
