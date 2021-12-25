Ezekiel Ssekweyama
15:01

Unlike Gov't, LOP Asks Parents to Contribute Directly as Schools Reopen

25 Dec 2021, 14:59 Comments 118 Views Masaka, Uganda Education Religion Updates

In short
Speaking to the congregation after Christmas Mass in Our Lady all Sorrows Cathedral Kitovu; at the seat of Masaka diocese, Mpuuga contradicted government’s position that banned parents from contributing any monies to school as they reopen.

 

Tagged with: LOP Mathias Mpuuga Program for Schools reopening
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sport President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.