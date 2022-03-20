Ochola O. Dominic
LOP, Former MPs and Public Eulogize Fallen Speaker Jacob Oulanyah Top story

20 Mar 2022
Late Speaker of Parliament and Omoro County MP Jacob Oulanyah -Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Minister of National Security, Maj. Gen Jim Muhwezi says Oulanyah was a cadre whose contribution to the country was unmatched. "Uganda has lost a great Leader. Rt. Hon Jacob Oulanyah was such a jolly, friendly, and charismatic Speaker of the house," he said.

 

