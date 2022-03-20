In short
Minister of National Security, Maj. Gen Jim Muhwezi says Oulanyah was a cadre whose contribution to the country was unmatched. "Uganda has lost a great Leader. Rt. Hon Jacob Oulanyah was such a jolly, friendly, and charismatic Speaker of the house," he said.
LOP, Former MPs and Public Eulogize Fallen Speaker Jacob Oulanyah Top story20 Mar 2022, 18:18 Comments 409 Views Politics Parliament Updates
In short
Mentioned: Makerere University The National Resistance Movement - NRM Uganda People's Congress - UPC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.