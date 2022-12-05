In short
Speaking to journalists in an interview in Masaka city, Mpuga noted that they are not ready to submit a new list of their missing supporters to any government agency describing the calls as hypocritical. He also demands that the government first accounts for the people on the lists of missing persons they previously tabled before parliament.
LOP Rejects Calls to Submit Fresh Lists of Missing Persons Top story5 Dec 2022, 16:38 Comments 112 Views Parliament Politics 2021 Elections Interview
In short
Tagged with: Abducted persons in 2021 elections Calls to submit list of missing persons Disputed operations by security Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of the Opposition
Mentioned: Leader of the Opposition in Parliament-LOP
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.