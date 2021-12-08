In short
On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury implicated Kandiho and other CMI officers for the arrest, detention and physical abuse of people in Uganda. The Statement shows that the CMI targeted individuals due to their nationality, political views, or critique of the Uganda government.
LOP Welcomes US Sanctions Against CMI Boss Maj Gen Abel Kandiho
