Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago's Compensation Case Fails To Kick Off

In 2014, Lukwago was reinstated as the Lord Mayor for Kampala after being impeached by the Kampala Capital City Authority Councillors over abuse of office and incompetence. Justice Lydia Mugambe also ordered KCCA and Government to compensate Lukwago all the costs he incurred as a result of unlawful impeachment which is approximately 562million shillings.

 

