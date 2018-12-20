Lorna Magara Voted New Mak University Council Chairperson

In short
Lorna Magara a government appointee was voted the new Chairperson of Council after obtaining 11 votes out of 17 against former Internal Affairs Permanent Secretary Stephen Kagoda.
Lorna Magara Voted New Mak University Council Chairperson20 Dec 2018, 19:56 Comments 231 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Election Report
Lorna Magara the New Mak University Council Chairperson.jpg
