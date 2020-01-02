Dominic Ochola
Lorry Carrying Illegal Logs Kills Two People in Gulu

2 Jan 2020 Gulu, Uganda
Kampala-bound trailer lorry carrying illegal logs from Moyo overturned in Gulu District.

In short
The truck which was carrying illegal logs was travelling from Moyo district to Kampala but chose to reportedly dodge security checkpoints along Gulu-Nimule highway and sneak with the logs through Gulu town. The deceased include the driver and his co-driver, whose identities are yet to be established.

 

