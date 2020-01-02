Lorry Carrying Illegal Logs Kills Two People in Gulu

In short
The truck which was carrying illegal logs was travelling from Moyo district to Kampala but chose to reportedly dodge security checkpoints along Gulu-Nimule highway and sneak with the logs through Gulu town. The deceased include the driver and his co-driver, whose identities are yet to be established.
Lorry Carrying Illegal Logs Kills Two People in Gulu2 Jan 2020, 19:54 Comments 144 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Security Environment Report
Mentioned: Aswa River Region Police Gulu Central Police Station Gulu regional Referral Hospital Kitgum Government Hospital Oroko village
