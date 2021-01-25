Loser of Lwengo L CV Polls Petitions EC Over Conduct of Returning Officer

In short
Balikuddembe asks Justice Byabakama to reprimand Mutamba together with her juniors for presiding over outright irregularities that manifested in the local government polls.
Loser of Lwengo L CV Polls Petitions EC Over Conduct of Returning Officer25 Jan 2021, 10:43 Comments 168 Views Lwengo, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Court Updates
Edward Bindhe
NRM Youths exchanging with Ibrahim Kitatta in middle at Patel Hall during election of Youths MP Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
Tagged with: Joseph Balikuddembe NUP Candidate for Lwengo L.CV Lwengo L.CV Polls Disputed ibrahim kitatta lwengo youth chairperson
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.