Losers in Kigulu South NRM Primaries Dispute Results

In short
One of the contestants Andrew Kaluya notes that, they agreed to use the NRM registers but they were surprised that there was open voting in 53 villages.
Losers in Kigulu South NRM Primaries Dispute Results26 Sep 2020, 07:48 Comments 121 Views Iganga, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: agree candidate county election member opponent parliament police security station village voter
Mentioned: Andrew Kaluya NRM Patrick Kayemba
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.