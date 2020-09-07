Losing Chua East NRM Flag Was a Surprise -Oryem

Chua East MP Henry Okello Oryem [C] and Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rukunda arriving at a function in Mucwini subcounty in Kitgum District in February this year.

In short

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network Oryem conceded defeat but noted that he never anticipated losing the elections. Oryem, however, says despite the surprising outcome of the elections, he had always planned for an exit, from 2006, when he lost the seat to Livingstone Okello-Okello.