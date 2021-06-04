In short
Normally the celebrations create unease for the residents of Namugongo and neighbouring areas resulting from restrictions in movement, road closures and the presence of millions of pilgrims who converge for the annual celebration. But with the surge of COVID-19 cases, the celebration this year was restricted to invited guests only.
Low-Key Martyrs' Day Celebration Hits Business, Excites Namugongo Residents
