Low Numbers as Entebbe Hospital Reopens All General Wards

In short
Some of these people, including those who got the COVID-19 jab from the hospital, told Uganda Radio Network that the low number of patients at the moment could be because many people are scared because the hospital also has COVID-19 patients. Others say the public should overcome its fear of COVID-19 and instead comply with the standard operating procedures such as avoiding crowds, wearing face masks and maintaining social distance among others.
Low Numbers as Entebbe Hospital Reopens All General Wards2 May 2021, 15:10 Comments 159 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Report
