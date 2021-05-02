Joan Akello
15:12

Low Numbers as Entebbe Hospital Reopens All General Wards

2 May 2021, 15:10 Comments 159 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Report
Services offered at Entebbe Hospital

Services offered at Entebbe Hospital

In short
Some of these people, including those who got the COVID-19 jab from the hospital, told Uganda Radio Network that the low number of patients at the moment could be because many people are scared because the hospital also has COVID-19 patients. Others say the public should overcome its fear of COVID-19 and instead comply with the standard operating procedures such as avoiding crowds, wearing face masks and maintaining social distance among others.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.