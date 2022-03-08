Dennis Kasule Ssebunya
19:23

Low Passenger Turn-up Frustrates Bus Operators After Rwanda Opens Border

8 Mar 2022, 19:18 Comments 131 Views Business and finance Politics East Africa Breaking news
THE FIRST VOLCANO BUS TO ENTER UGANDA FROM RWANDA AFTER THREE YEARS

THE FIRST VOLCANO BUS TO ENTER UGANDA FROM RWANDA AFTER THREE YEARS

In short
A manager at one of the previously big operators on the Kampala-Kigali route says that the few would-be passengers only come in to make enquiries, asking how operations are going to be like. Yet, he says, they have not even increased the fares

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.