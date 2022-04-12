Low Recovery of Funds Affecting YLP Projects in Lira City

In short
Tony Atim, the chairperson Akwoyo Youth Catering Services and Events Management which received Shillings 10.4 million, says the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted their business forcing them to stop recovering the funds.
Low Recovery of Funds Affecting YLP Projects in Lira City12 Apr 2022, 13:29 Comments 107 Views Lira City Council, Obote Avenue, Lira, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
Mentioned: Youth Livelihood program-LYP
