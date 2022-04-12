Amony Immaculate
13:31

Low Recovery of Funds Affecting YLP Projects in Lira City

12 Apr 2022, 13:29 Comments 107 Views Lira City Council, Obote Avenue, Lira, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates

In short
Tony Atim, the chairperson Akwoyo Youth Catering Services and Events Management which received Shillings 10.4 million, says the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted their business forcing them to stop recovering the funds.

 

Tagged with: Youth Livelihood Program Youth groups are struggling to recover funds
Mentioned: Youth Livelihood program-LYP

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.