Low Revenue Collection Affecting Service Delivery in Karamoja

In short
Isaiah Tumwesigye, the Town Clerk Moroto Municipality says part of the problem is caused by the absence of law enforcement officers. He says that the Municipality operates with one enforcement officer which affects operations against revenue defaulters.
Low Revenue Collection Affecting Service Delivery in Karamoja13 Mar 2019
In short
Tagged with: accounting officers auditor general report john muwanga auditor general livestock wuarantione in karamoja local revenue collection
