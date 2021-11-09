Low Turn up as Minister Launches Mass COVID-19 Vaccination in Teso

In short
Dr. Aceng said that the daily target of vaccination in Teso is 157, 200 people but all the nine districts and city vaccinated only 44,828 people on Monday. Kumi district registered the highest number of with 10,800 people followed by Bukedea, 9,245 and Katakwi 6,423.
Low Turn up as Minister Launches Mass COVID-19 Vaccination in Teso9 Nov 2021, 19:54 Comments 127 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Updates
Minister Dr Aceng witnesses one of the leaders in Teso taking his first jab at Soroti Sports Ground.
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Pandemic Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health Teso, Epicenter of COVID-19 covid-19 epicenter mass covid-19 vaccination in teso soroti sports ground
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Teso sub region
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.