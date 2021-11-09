Low Turn up as Minister Launches Mass COVID-19 Vaccination in Teso

Minister Dr Aceng witnesses one of the leaders in Teso taking his first jab at Soroti Sports Ground.

In short

Dr. Aceng said that the daily target of vaccination in Teso is 157, 200 people but all the nine districts and city vaccinated only 44,828 people on Monday. Kumi district registered the highest number of with 10,800 people followed by Bukedea, 9,245 and Katakwi 6,423.